Rakul Preet Singh looks sizzling in one-shoulder mini dress

  • For a picture shoot, Rakul Preet Singh chose a tiny wrap dress.
  • Dash and Dot designed the bright yellow outfit.
  • She shared photos of herself on Instagram.
Now that everyone is aware of it, Rakul Preet Singh is a fashionista. Her Instagram account is proof that she can pull off anything with ease, from elegant ethnic dress to ultra-glam westerns. She appeared like sunshine in a yellow one-shoulder minidress in one of her postings on the app, and the images are simply too lovely to miss.

Rakul Preet looked stunning in a yellow wrap-dress from the line Dash and Dot during the picture shoot.

The outfit had a tie detail on the bodice, and the one-shoulder design gave it a little extra oomph. To finish the ensemble, the actress chose beige high heels.

 

With a dewy base, mascara, blush, bronzer, and a dab of pink on the lips, Rajul kept her makeup natural. She wore large green hoops as an accessory and wore her hair loose.

Lovely, huh? You can, however, also include this adorable item in your wardrobe. On Dash and Dot’s website, the Grecian Wrap Dress is offered for Rs 2,990.

The last time we saw Rakul Preet Singh was in the movie Cuttputlli with Akshay Kumar.

