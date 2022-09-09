Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Cuttputlli criticized by fans from romantic perspective

Cuttputlli is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil crime thriller Ratsanan.

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh star in the lead roles.

The romance subplot in Cuttputlli almost killed the suspense of a mystery thriller, says Rakul.

Advertisement

Cuttputlli, the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil crime thriller Ratsanan, starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh, is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Akshay took on the role of Vishnu Vishal, who played the police officer in the Tamil film, in Ranjit M Tiwari’s production. Rakul plays the character in Amala Pauls’s Tamil remake.

The main focus of the movie is a police officer’s efforts to apprehend a serial killer who prefers to threaten and murder young girls.

The OTT release is Rakul’s 41st movie in her eight-year career, but she still feels like a rookie as she works to improve her position in the Hindi cinema industry.

Rakul addressed the complaints that the romance subplot in the criminal thriller Cuttputlli almost killed the suspense of a mystery thriller in an interview saying, “There is a certain section of the audience that enjoy (romance, song and dance). We have made this film for families. Indian films are known for the quintessential masala. Today if you say that Telugu cinema is doing well, it is masala that is doing well. People want entertainment. People have had tough lives, especially the last two-three years have been very tough. Families, a large section of our Indian cinema viewers, enjoy the balance. So, if the story is thrilling and intense, a little bit of breather here and there makes it a family watch.”

Regarding her professional life, Rakul will appear in the film Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. On September 9, the movie’s creators released the trailer.

Advertisement

Immediately following its release, a number of social media fans praised it and expressed their widest possible acclaim. Rakul also has a tonne of more movies lined up.

She will initially appear in S and another Tamil movie. Indian 2, a vigilante action movie directed by Shankar, and Ayalaan, a science fiction movie starring Sivakarthikeyan.

She will also appear in three further Bollywood movies. She will also appear in Doctor G, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Also Read Rakul Preet Singh says, “Thank God as a ‘Munnabhai meets Oh My God’’ space Rakul Preet Singh, who was most recently seen in John Abraham's Attack...