Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rana Daggubati grab fan’s phone when they ask for selfie

Rana Daggubati grab fan’s phone when they ask for selfie

Articles
Advertisement
Rana Daggubati grab fan’s phone when they ask for selfie

Rana Daggubati grab fan’s phone when they ask for selfie

Advertisement
  • Rana Daggubati visited Tirupati temple along with wife Miheeka Bajaj and father D Suresh Babu.
  • A fan approached the actor for a selfie, but Rana snatched his mobile phone away.
  • The actor later returned the phone and told the fan that the temple was no place for selfies.
Advertisement

Rana Daggubati is an Indian actor and producer known primarily for his work in Telugu language films.

Rana Daggubati, his wife Miheeka Bajaj, and his father D. Suresh Babu recently went to the Tirupati temple. A clip from their trip to the temple has now been posted on social media. In it, Rana can be seen grabbing a fan’s phone when he tries to take a selfie with him. Later, the actor gave the phone back and was seen telling the fan that the temple is not a good place to take selfies.

Rana can be seen walking with some temple officials in the clip. He asks photographers to take photos from the side. The actor can also be seen giving them thanks. A fan then runs up to Rana and asks for a selfie a few seconds later. Then Rana grabbed his phone and only let go after a few seconds. The actor then smiled and told the fan, “No selfies in a temple.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s Virata Parvam gets an authority delivery date
Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s Virata Parvam gets an authority delivery date

Roused by the genuine occasions of the1990s, Rana Daggubati assumes the part...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story