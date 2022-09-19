Rana Daggubati grab fan’s phone when they ask for selfie

Rana Daggubati visited Tirupati temple along with wife Miheeka Bajaj and father D Suresh Babu.

A fan approached the actor for a selfie, but Rana snatched his mobile phone away.

The actor later returned the phone and told the fan that the temple was no place for selfies.

Advertisement

Rana Daggubati is an Indian actor and producer known primarily for his work in Telugu language films.

Rana Daggubati, his wife Miheeka Bajaj, and his father D. Suresh Babu recently went to the Tirupati temple. A clip from their trip to the temple has now been posted on social media. In it, Rana can be seen grabbing a fan’s phone when he tries to take a selfie with him. Later, the actor gave the phone back and was seen telling the fan that the temple is not a good place to take selfies.

Rana can be seen walking with some temple officials in the clip. He asks photographers to take photos from the side. The actor can also be seen giving them thanks. A fan then runs up to Rana and asks for a selfie a few seconds later. Then Rana grabbed his phone and only let go after a few seconds. The actor then smiled and told the fan, “No selfies in a temple.”

In a recently released clip, Actor @RanaDaggubati, who recently visited the #Tirupati temple along with wife #MiheekaBajaj & his father #DSureshBabu, snatched a fan’s mobile phone away after he approached the actor for a selfie #ranadaggubati #WATCH pic.twitter.com/8lxIPGiqly — HT City (@htcity) September 19, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s Virata Parvam gets an authority delivery date Roused by the genuine occasions of the1990s, Rana Daggubati assumes the part...