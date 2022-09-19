Rana Daggubati grab fan’s phone when they ask for selfie

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s Virata Parvam gets an authority delivery date
Roused by the genuine occasions of the1990s, Rana Daggubati assumes the part...
Rana Daggubati is an Indian actor and producer known primarily for his work in Telugu language films.
Rana Daggubati, his wife Miheeka Bajaj, and his father D. Suresh Babu recently went to the Tirupati temple. A clip from their trip to the temple has now been posted on social media. In it, Rana can be seen grabbing a fan’s phone when he tries to take a selfie with him. Later, the actor gave the phone back and was seen telling the fan that the temple is not a good place to take selfies.
Rana can be seen walking with some temple officials in the clip. He asks photographers to take photos from the side. The actor can also be seen giving them thanks. A fan then runs up to Rana and asks for a selfie a few seconds later. Then Rana grabbed his phone and only let go after a few seconds. The actor then smiled and told the fan, “No selfies in a temple.”
In a recently released clip, Actor @RanaDaggubati, who recently visited the #Tirupati temple along with wife #MiheekaBajaj & his father #DSureshBabu, snatched a fan’s mobile phone away after he approached the actor for a selfie #ranadaggubati #WATCH pic.twitter.com/8lxIPGiqly
— HT City (@htcity) September 19, 2022
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.