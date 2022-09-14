Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part I, Shiva is first installment of trilogy.

The first film in a trilogy, Brahmastra Part One- Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt, was released in theaters on September 9.

Five days after the movie’s premiere, social media is already crowded with incredible and complex fan speculations regarding the movie’s characters and its future. Although it is obvious that no one is certain whether these hypotheses are accurate, they are amusing to read and will cause you to pause.

In the film, Ranbir Kapoor plays the part of Shiva, a regular guy, and Alia Bhatt portrays Isha, Shiva’s love interest. Internet users, however, are not sure that’s all she has to do in her role.

Many admirers believe that Isha’s character may be more complex than first appears. Some sharp-eyed viewers noted that Isha was sporting a metal ring that resembled the one Dev had on, leading some to speculate that Isha might actually be the villain and be working on her own strategy.

But there’s more! There are a lot of speculations about how Shah Rukh Khan’s character Mohan might be alive as well as how Amitabh Bachchan’s character Guruji might be the major antagonist!

