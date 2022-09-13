Advertisement
Edition: English
Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday to work on new project together

Articles
Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday

  • Ranbir and Ananya will be working on a new project together.
  • They were spotted at the shoot location.
  • Ranbir’s Brahmastra is a hit at the overseas box office.
Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday, two actors, were both photographed at a shooting location in the same city, indicating that they will be working together on a project.

According to reports, Panday and Kapoor were seen traveling to a shared shooting location in the city. The prospect of the new duo working together on a film has fans incredibly excited.

Ranbir could be seen in a video posted by PinkVilla sporting a black sweatshirt, a pair of black pants, white sneakers, and a black bucket hat.

Ananya, on the other hand, chose a purple crop top, denim shorts, and a pair of white flip-flops.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

The Student of the Year 2 actress is set to work on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She is also reportedly in discussions for three further projects.

While the untitled film starring Reddy Vanga and Luv Ranjan would be the next project for the Brahmastra actor.

