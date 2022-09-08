Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most popular Bollywood couples.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most popular Bollywood couples. They have been really fortunate this year since they have quickly transitioned into two new phases of their relationship. After being married in April, Alia even announced her first pregnancy a few months later. The Brahmastra couple is ecstatic since they will soon become parents.

At the poster unveiling for their movie Brahmastra, which finally hits theatres tomorrow, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt displayed a compelling connection. It goes without saying that they were both madly in love with one another. Alia Bhatt blushed as Ranbir Kapoor cryptically questioned her about the meaning of the letter “R” during the motion picture premiere.

The actress didn’t hold back and asked Ranbir Kapoor what the letter “A” meant. Being the silly person he is, Ranbir Kapoor responded to Amitabh Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji, confusing the audience and surprising Alia Bhatt.

In terms of his professional career, Ranbir Kapoor most recently appeared in the historical drama Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Tomorrow sees the global release of his new movie, Brahmastra. Ranbir also has the films Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Luv Ranjan’s untitled project with Shraddha Kapoor in addition to these.

Apart from the Ranbir Kapoor-costarring film Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt, who enjoyed tremendous success with her most recent theatrical flick Gangubai Kathiawadi and digital release Darlings, will also appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot. Her Farhan Akhtar-helmed travelogue Jee Le Zaraa has been postponed.

