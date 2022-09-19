Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spend time with bodyguard’s family

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spend time with bodyguard’s family

Articles
Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spend time with bodyguard’s family

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spend time with bodyguard’s family

Advertisement
  • Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took a break from their hectic schedule to visit Yusuf Ibrahim’s family.
  •  He posted photos of Alia and Ranbir posing with Yusuf, his mother and daughter, on Sunday using Instagram Stories.
  • In reference to the couple’s September 9 film Brahmastra, he added alongside a photo, “FamilyAstra.”
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took a break from their hectic schedule to visit Yusuf Ibrahim’s family. Yusuf is their security consultant. He posted photos of Alia and Ranbir posing with Yusuf, his mother and daughter, on Sunday using Instagram Stories. In reference to the couple’s September 9 film Brahmastra, he added alongside a photo, “FamilyAstra.” The hashtags “Brahmastra,” “Ranbir Kapoor,” and “Alia Bhatt” were also added by him.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir were seen grinning and posing with his family in the photos Yusuf uploaded. In addition to group shots, the actors also posed alone with Yusuf’s mother and daughter. Alia wore a blue denim shrug over a black ensemble, while Ranbir was seen wearing a white T-shirt and hat.

Advertisement

Also Read

Ranbir Kapoor says Brahmastra’s reported budget numbers are ‘completely false’
Ranbir Kapoor says Brahmastra’s reported budget numbers are ‘completely false’

Kangana Ranaut questioned how trade publications and analysts are calling Brahmastra a...

A report claims that Yusuf is the owner of 911 Protection, which offers security services to a number of Bollywood celebrities. He reportedly oversaw security for actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding earlier this year. Yusuf frequently appears in photos with Alia and Ranbir as they tour the nation for events and the promotion of their most recent movie, the Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy are also featured in the movie.

This year in April saw the marriage of Alia and Ranbir. They are set to become parents for the first time. Alia shocked her followers in June when she revealed the news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post. She had uploaded a photo of her and Ranbir during their sonography session.

Also Read

Ranbir Kapoor came in support of Alia Bhatt working while pregnant
Ranbir Kapoor came in support of Alia Bhatt working while pregnant

Ranbir Kapoor was all praise for Alia Bhatt. The actor praised his...

Alia recently finished shooting in Europe for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone. Alongside Ranveer Singh, she collaborated in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In contrast, Ranbir has a ton of movies coming out, including Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol will also appear in the movie. He will also appear in the next movie directed by Luv Ranjan and starring Shraddha Kapoor.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story