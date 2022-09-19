Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spend time with bodyguard’s family

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took a break from their hectic schedule to visit Yusuf Ibrahim’s family.

He posted photos of Alia and Ranbir posing with Yusuf, his mother and daughter, on Sunday using Instagram Stories.

In reference to the couple’s September 9 film Brahmastra, he added alongside a photo, “FamilyAstra.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir were seen grinning and posing with his family in the photos Yusuf uploaded. In addition to group shots, the actors also posed alone with Yusuf’s mother and daughter. Alia wore a blue denim shrug over a black ensemble, while Ranbir was seen wearing a white T-shirt and hat.

A report claims that Yusuf is the owner of 911 Protection, which offers security services to a number of Bollywood celebrities. He reportedly oversaw security for actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding earlier this year. Yusuf frequently appears in photos with Alia and Ranbir as they tour the nation for events and the promotion of their most recent movie, the Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy are also featured in the movie.

This year in April saw the marriage of Alia and Ranbir. They are set to become parents for the first time. Alia shocked her followers in June when she revealed the news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post. She had uploaded a photo of her and Ranbir during their sonography session.

Alia recently finished shooting in Europe for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone. Alongside Ranveer Singh, she collaborated in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In contrast, Ranbir has a ton of movies coming out, including Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol will also appear in the movie. He will also appear in the next movie directed by Luv Ranjan and starring Shraddha Kapoor.