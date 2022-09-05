Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu performing puja at Ganapati Visarjan

Ranbir Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his movie, Brahmastra.

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.

It is intended to serve as the first one in a planned trilogy.

Ranbir Kapoor is having some fantastic luck nowadays! The two his own and proficient life is by all accounts acquiring everybody’s consideration.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani entertainer is right now anticipating the arrival of his exceptionally expected film, Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in the number one spot.

Shah Rukh Khan will likewise be making a visitor appearance in the film. It is expected to act as the first made in an arranged set of three as its very own piece true to life universe called ‘Astraverse’.

Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva is booked to raise a ruckus around town on 9 September 2022 of every four different dialects – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Presently, in front of Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva’s delivery, Ranbir Kapoor was as of late seen in the city by a fan alongside his mom entertainer Neetu Kapoor as they performed Puja at Ganapati Visarjan in Mumbai.

In the viral video, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star is seen brandishing a dark pullover and dark jeans.

He likewise wore a cap to finish his look. The Amar Akbar Anthony entertainer, then again, wore a regal blue kurta as she played out the aarti.

Check Video:

In the mean time, on the work front, Neetu is right now relaxing in the progress of her as of late delivered family show film, JugJugg Jeeyo, which additionally featured Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli.

It was delivered in the performance centers on June 24 and was created by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

Then again, Ranbir has many fascinating movies with regards to his pipeline. He will star next in Animal, which is coordinated by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and will highlight Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the crucial jobs. Ranbir additionally has Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-title film with Shraddha Kapoor.

