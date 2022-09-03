Ranbir Kapoor: Ayan Mukerji dreamt of Brahmastra earlier

Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy.

Yesterday the entire team travelled to Hyderabad for a pre-release event.

We are only two or three days from the arrival of Ayan Mukerji’s showstopper Brahmastra. The film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and others has previously made a great deal of promotion.

Fans are really eager to watch the film. Recently the whole group made a trip to Hyderabad for one of the greatest pre-discharge occasions of the film.

Tragically, the occasion was deferred and just a public statement was directed. Ayan Mukerji couldn’t be a piece of the occasion however his companion Ranbir tried to not allow the crowd to miss him.

Discussing how the possibility of Brashmastra came into the image, Ranbir Kapoor said,“I remember, on sets of YJHD, he was dreaming of this idea which was beyond what anyone has done in the Hindi film industry. It was two 26-year-old boys talking movies and today, we are 7 days away from the release.

It’s unfortunate we couldn’t go ahead with the event. We had planned some really cool stuff. I had learnt some Telugu lines too.”

On February 20, 2021, Pinkvilla solely detailed how chief Ayan Mukerji is intending to make his own Brahmastra universe, with different characters getting a side project, in the event that the initial segment fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt succeeds.

Ayan as of late affirmed such plans in a meeting. We likewise uncovered that the second piece of the film will see the presentation of another person named “Dev”. Also, presently, we have a few additional subtleties on the spin-off of this cutting edge folklore.

As per our sources, the Brahmastra 2 will be about the account of two key characters – MahaDev and Parvati. “The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In-fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part,” uncovered a source near the turn of events, adding further that the entertainer has proactively gone for the succession being referred to for Brahmastra One: Shiva.

