Ranbir Kapoor blushes as Alia Bhatt points at him singing Kesariya

Currently, one of Bollywood’s most adored couples is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia even pointed at him while singing the sultry song Kesariya at a promotional event for their movie Brahmastra on Friday in Hyderabad. After Alia’s gesture, Ranbir could be seen gazing at the floor and hard-bobbing. Even Karan Johar picked it up and gave Ranbir’s flushed head a whack.

Alia was wearing a pink sharara that had been specially created for her and read “baby on board” on the back. Alia revealed she had prepared the Kesariya song in Telugu for the event after the main event, which was supposed to take place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, was abruptly postponed and the press event moved to a hotel. She continued to sing kumkumala along with the hindi version Kesariya with perfection.

She moved around and pointed at Ranbir Kapoor as though singing for him as she sang, “din beete teri fikar mein (my days are spent thinking about you)”. He was spotted gazing at the ground while blushing. Karan noticed this and gave him a friendly head-tap.

The first movie Alia and Ranbir made together is Brahmastra. While making the movie, they got together. It has been in the works for a while. In an intimate ceremony held at their home in April of this year, the two got married. Alia shared a picture from a sonogram session on Instagram in June to reveal that she was expecting a child.

Their Brahmastra co-star Nagarjuna also gave them a stage blessing at the Hyderabad event. May the tiny one grow to be bigger than the two actors, he sweetly wished for their child. “We wish that you have a beautiful child and who’s going to be bigger than both of you together,” he said.