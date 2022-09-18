Ranbir Kapoor came in support of Alia Bhatt working while pregnant

Ranbir Kapoor cracks jokes, Alia Bhatt can be ‘daunting’ at times
In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor was all praise for Alia Bhatt. The actor praised his pregnant wife for continuing to promote her movies, Darlings and subsequently Brahmastra, by giving interviews and attending events around the nation. He claimed that any criticism she is receiving for being pregnant is motivated by jealously.
“I think the way she has carried herself through the entire marketing of this film being pregnant, being in the condition that she is – I think you should only be inspired by that. Any kind of criticism is just jealousy and mischief makers and stupidity and we should not take that seriously,” Ranbir Kapoor told NDTV, when the couple was asked about the sexist reporting around Alia’s pregnancy announcement.
Alia and Ranbir are expecting their first child together; they were last seen together in Brahmastra. Alia shocked her followers in June when she revealed the news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post. She had uploaded a photo of her and Ranbir during their sonography session. She had captioned the photo, “Our baby coming soon.”
