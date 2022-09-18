Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor came in support of Alia Bhatt working while pregnant

Articles
  • Ranbir Kapoor was all praise for Alia Bhatt.
  • The actor praised his pregnant wife for continuing to promote her movies, Darlings and subsequently Brahmastra, by giving interviews and attending events around the nation.
  • He claimed that any criticism she is receiving for being pregnant is motivated by jealously.
In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor was all praise for Alia Bhatt. The actor praised his pregnant wife for continuing to promote her movies, Darlings and subsequently Brahmastra, by giving interviews and attending events around the nation. He claimed that any criticism she is receiving for being pregnant is motivated by jealously.

Alia has persevered despite being pregnant. She traveled to Europe to shoot Heart Of Stone, her Hollywood debut feature. As well as Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. With Ranbir and the filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Alia has been promoting Brahmastra for the past few weeks. Ranbir claimed that those who criticized Alia for carrying through her pregnancy were envious of her.

“I think the way she has carried herself through the entire marketing of this film being pregnant, being in the condition that she is – I think you should only be inspired by that. Any kind of criticism is just jealousy and mischief makers and stupidity and we should not take that seriously,” Ranbir Kapoor told NDTV, when the couple was asked about the sexist reporting around Alia’s pregnancy announcement.

Additionally, Ranbir stated that Alia was “one of the most important actors” in Indian cinema and that she should be acknowledged for her work, her demeanor, and the moral principles she upholds. “One thing is clear and I’m not saying this because she is my wife. Alia in the history of Indian cinema is probably one of the most important actors there’s ever been. The work she’s done on screen or the kind of way she carries herself, the value system that she has and what she stands by, I haven’t seen that strength in men or women and I think we should just respect that,” Ranbir said.

Alia and Ranbir are expecting their first child together; they were last seen together in Brahmastra. Alia shocked her followers in June when she revealed the news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post. She had uploaded a photo of her and Ranbir during their sonography session. She had captioned the photo, “Our baby coming soon.”

 

