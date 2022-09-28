Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday with fans 

Ranbir Kapoor marked his 40th birthday.

His fans gathered outside his house to wish him a happy birthday.

His mother Neetu Kapoor wrote him a sentimental letter.

Today marks Ranbir Kapoor’s 40th birthday, and the actor is clearly in a good mood as 2022 has been a significant year in his life. While “Brahmastra” has made over 300 crores at the movie office, he recently got married and will soon become a father.

The actor made sure to cut the cake with his fans who had gathered outside his house to meet him today as Ranbir and Alia Bhatt left the house. As her followers waited to shake hands with her, Alia can be seen standing next to him wearing a yellow kurta and looking gorgeous.

Watch the video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjDKRZuj0aq/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=677da90d-38ca-40cf-853a-f1759b0b789b

While all was going on, Alia wished RK a “happy 40 baby” on Instagram while holding a photo of him in her palm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

In his nearly 15 years in the business, Ranbir has experienced many highs and lows in terms of the box office, but it doesn’t appear that this has had an impact on the size of his fan base or his standing among other filmmakers.

Even though the actor doesn’t use social media, his friends and family in the business made sure to send their well wishes to him. Additionally, his mother Neetu Kapoor wrote him a sentimental letter today. She penned, “This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostest rana you are my Shakti Astra #bestfriend #strength.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Regarding his acting roles, Ranbir will appear alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film and alongside Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal.”

