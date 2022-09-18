Ranbir Kapoor says Brahmastra’s reported budget numbers are ‘completely false’

Kangana Ranaut questioned how trade publications and analysts are calling Brahmastra a hit.

She had referred to the film’s massive budget while making her point.

Ranbir Kapoor has defended his film’s economics and said all figures of budget floating around are ‘wrong’.

A few days after Kangana Ranaut questioned why trade magazines and industry experts are calling Brahmastra a hit, the film’s main actor, Ranbir Kapoor, came to the film’s defense. Kangana talked about the movie’s huge budget to make her point and said that the movie needs to do a lot more to be considered a success. Ranbir said in a recent interview that Brahmastra’s economics are very different and that all the budget numbers being thrown around are “wrong.”

Kangana Ranaut posted a few things about Brahmastra’s earnings on Instagram on Wednesday. She said that a movie with a budget of 650 crore can’t be called a hit if it only made 246 crore. Other sources have said that the budget for Brahmastra was 410 crore. So far, the movie has made around 350 crore gross around the world and just under 200 crore net in India. The movie, which is called Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, is the first in a trilogy that Ayan Mukerji wants to make.

In an interview, Ranbir said, “These days, we are reading a lot where people are discussing the budget of the film. People are saying this much is the budget and this much is the recovery. But Brahmastra is unique being where the budget is not just for one film but for the whole trilogy.”

