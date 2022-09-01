Ranbir Kapoor shows his devoted husband side at the airport

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted working late on Wednesday
No effort is spared by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in marketing...
The cast of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s forthcoming movie Brahmastra is ready to go. On their trip to Hyderabad for the film’s marketing, the pair was seen leaving the Mumbai airport. Internet users have been able to view videos of them from the terminal, and in each one, Ranbir can be seen becoming a devoted husband to Alia, who is expecting their first child.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Before going into the airport, the pair posed for the cameras. A fan responded to them by writing in the comments, “Mashaallah.” a cute couple Another fan remarked, “Alia is really cute with her clothing.” “Best pair. Both of you are quite gorgeous, someone else said.
The duo was photographed on Wednesday after midnight as they were exiting a recording studio. They have a particular place in their hearts for the movie because they started dating while making it. They married in April 2022 after many years of courting, and are currently expecting a kid.
Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva, a film by Ayan Mukerji, will be released in theatres on September 9 in the following languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. In significant roles, it also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the movie was recently confirmed by Mouni, and as a result, the filmmakers released a brand-new clip with Shah Rukh, leaving fans clamouring for more.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.