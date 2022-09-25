Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport in casual black dress

Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport in casual black dress

Articles
Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport in casual black dress

Ranbir Kapoor

  • Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was released on September 9th.
  • Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child together.
  • They first began dating on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra.
Ranbir Kapoor is among the most gifted and in-demand actors in the film industry. His latest film, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, was released on September 9th and is the first episode in a planned trilogy. Even after several days since its debut, the picture continues to dominate the worldwide box office.

Personality-wise, the actor is on cloud nine because he and his wife will soon become parents.

Recently, Ranbir has been frequently photographed by the paparazzi. Regarding this, Ranbir was recently seen on camera at the Mumbai airport.

A while ago, Ranbir was photographed by photographers at the Mumbai airport. Tonight, the 39-year-old opted for a casual yet comfy airport ensemble. Ranbir was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble consisting of a bomber jacket and comfortable pants. He completed his ensemble with red sneakers and a black cap. In consideration of Covid procedures, the actor also wore a face mask. In addition, he wore a green beanie and white sneakers.

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in prominent parts. Shah Rukh Khan makes a guest appearance in this film. On September 9, 2022, the film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. They first began dating on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s film and are currently expecting their first child together.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor has several interesting films in the works. He will soon be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and the unnamed Luv Ranjan film with Shraddha Kapoor.

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Next Story