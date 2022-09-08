Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shiva’ was originally titled ‘Rumi

One of the most talked-about movies of the year is without a doubt Brahmastra Part I: Shiva featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

One of the most talked-about movies of the year is without a doubt Brahmastra Part I: Shiva featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In a few hours, Ayan Mukerji’s greatest effort will finally be shown on a large screen. The movie sets the narrative in a current, contemporary context while drawing its inspiration from ancient legend. It chronicles the lives of a young DJ named Shiva (Ranbir) as he discovers the world’s untold truths and embarks on a quest of self-discovery.

His lover is Isha (Alia). But did you know that the protagonist of Brahmastra wasn’t always called “Shiva”? It’s true what you just read! Shiva was once known as “Rumi,” according to an old Instagram post by Ayan Mukerji.

Dragon was the original name of Brahmastra. But in addition to the movie, the protagonist’s name was altered. Ayan published a rare photo of Ranbir Kapoor on his Instagram page more than three years ago, offering internet users a glance at his early style.

At that time, the actor had long hair. Ayan captioned the image she shared, reading, “Rumi. He was Rumi first. Rumi’s hair was long. This picture is from a film’s early look test. Rumi once remarked, “Love is the bridge between you and everything…,” and we began the protagonist of this movie on the basis of that sentiment. But afterwards, fresh ideas and inspiration appeared. Ranbir had a haircut, Dragon became Brahmstra, and Rumi became into… Shiva.

Along with Ranbir and Alia, other important actors in the movie include Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. On September 9, 2022, it will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Brahmastra, one of the most expensive Indian movies ever filmed, will debut on 8000 screens globally, the most of any country’s movies to date.

