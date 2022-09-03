Advertisement
Randeep Hooda on shedding 18 pounds for the biopic of Veer Savarkar

Fitness enthusiast and Bollywood actor, Randeep Hooda who often shares his fitness mantras on his social media platforms, has shared his experience of working on the sets of Veer Savarkar. While revealing about his upcoming role in the film, the Highway actor said that he lost about 18 kilograms to fit into the role and meet the desired requirements.

Speaking of dressing the part, Randeep Hooda revealed that he went above and above to seem like the role he’s playing in the movie. Randeep Hooda revealed his metamorphosis to Bombay Times in an interview, adding, “I am 18 kilogrammes down already.” To appear appropriate for the role in the Mahesh Manjrekar-directed film, the actor needs to lose more weight.

The actor, who attended the Motilal Nehru School of Sports and participates in equestrian sports, expressed his passion of sports by saying, “I used to practice theatre and ride horses in school.

I need a different hobby to balance my love of performing or watching movies.

Randeep explained that he is a sportsperson in addition to being an actor who has performed in a sizable number of roles, and that it is the discipline he acquired from sports that helps him remain focused on such assignments. Yes, I can perform these variations with my body since I am a natural athlete, he said. Since you are an active person, I believe your body belongs in an active environment. The only instrument you have is your body.

