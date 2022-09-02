Randeep Hooda on weight loss journey for Veer Savarkar biopic

Randeep Hooda played the titular role in Sarabjit starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

He has always gone all out to look like the character he’s playing.

Randeep Hooda has consistently gone all on a mission to seem to be the person he’s trying in the film.

Advertisement

Recall how he snatched titles for his amazing actual change in Sarabjit, where he assumed the nominal part in the Omung Kumar executive featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Yet again now, for his most recent task, Swatantra Veer Savarkar Randeep is going through actual change. The entertainer who plays the political dissident Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the biopic is in the middle of shedding weight to look lean.

While conversing with BT last month, the entertainer got serious about his change saying, “I am 18 kilos down already.”

The entertainer needs to shed more weight to look like it in the Mahesh Manjrekar executive.

Aside from entertainer, Randeep is a hands on sportsperson and it is the discipline he traversed sports assists him with keeping on track during such undertakings.

He shares, “Yes, I am able to do these fluctuations with my body because I am inherently a sportsperson. I feel your body should be in an active space because that is what you are. Your body is the only instrument you own.”

Advertisement

About his affection for sports, in a previous visit with BT, the entertainer, who learned at Motilal Nehru School of Sports (in Rai) and plays equestrian games had said, “In school, I used to do drama and ride horses, and today, I am doing the same thing (laughs). Playing sports is a relief as I have an obsessive personality, so I need another passion to offset my passion for acting or cinema.”

Also Read Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt appear fierce in Chup motion poster Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan's Chup: Revenge Of The Artist. All set...