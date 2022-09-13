Rani Mukerji poses with new Simran and Raj of Broadway

Shoba Narayan and Austin Colby, who will be seen as Simran and Raj in the Broadway adaptation of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, posed for photos with actor Rani Mukerji.

Shoba Narayan and Austin Colby, who will be seen as Simran and Raj in the Broadway adaptation of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, posed for photos with actor Rani Mukerji. She additionally viewed Come Fall In Love, a musical remake of her husband Aditya Chopra’s vintage film DDLJ. On September 14, The Old Globe in San Diego will hold its formal opening.

Shoba shared numerous images on Instagram that also included Rani. The two were seen standing together in one of the pictures. In another photo, Shoba and Rani were both grinning as Rani took a selfie. Shoba chose a black shirt and jeans underneath a pink cape as opposed to Rani’s red and white attire.

Sharing the post, Shoba captioned the post, “Thank you Rani for your words. So thrilling to have you in our audience last night (two hearts and smiling face with hearts emojis) #comefallinlove #ddlj @yrf.” Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, “Rani looking beautiful and lovely.” Another fan said, “Oh my goodness, incredible.”

Shoba shared another picture of her posing with Rani on her Instagram Stories. Rani chose a blue and white dress for the picture, while Shoba wore all white. She wrote, “Back for round 2 of Come Fall in Love (red heart emoji).”

Austin shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you for your warm words of encouragement, Rani Mukerji! It was an honour to meet you and to have you in the audience.”

The musical’s performances at The Old Globe start on September 1 and run through October 16. In October 2021, Aditya had made the musical adaption announcement. The film followed the romance between Simran, played by Kajol, and Raj, played by Shah Rukh Khan. The musical will instead center on the lives of Roger, an American, and Simran, an Indian girl.

Shah Rukh and Kajol became one of the most adored on-screen couples when Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which debuted on October 20, 1995, launched their careers.