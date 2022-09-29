Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to part ways, amid separation rumours
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to part ways, amid separation rumours

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to part ways, amid separation rumours

Articles
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to part ways, amid separation rumours
Advertisement
  • Ranveer Singh said he has a lot of respect for Deepika Padukone.
  • Ranveer and Deepika may collaborate in Ayan Mukerji’s next film “Brahmastra 2”.

Ranveer Singh said he has a lot of respect for Deepika Padukone at a recent event despite reports that they are divorcing.

Advertisement

Following a trending tweet that suggested everything is not well in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s marriage, reports of marital strife are circulating online.

Everyone was taken aback when a Twitter user by the name of Umair Sandhu wrote in a post that “everything is not okay” between Ranveer and Deepika.

Also Read

Vikram Vedha will seem to maintain the winning trend after Brahmastra
Vikram Vedha will seem to maintain the winning trend after Brahmastra

Vikram Vedha will join the ranks of Bollywood's biggest box office successes...

When four years of marriage, followers began to wonder if the couple was still partying after this post went viral online.

However, despite rumours of their separation, Ranveer’s latest comments about wifey Deepika at a FICCI Frames fast track 2022 event only serve to disprove these rumours and show how strong their relationship is.

The Simmba actor lavished Padukone with praise and said he has nothing but the highest regard for the degree of sincerity, authenticity, and finesse with which she approaches her art.

Advertisement

Following the success of their hit film 83, Deepika and Singh declared their wish to collaborate once more.

 

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan appears on Burj Khalifa once more
Shah Rukh Khan appears on Burj Khalifa once more

Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh...

Advertisement

The 37-year-old actor was quoted saying, “Touchwood, we met and started dating in 2012, so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika. I have nothing but the utmost amount of respect for that kind of honesty, authenticity and fineness in the craft. I admire her hugely as an actor. I hope we get an opportunity to act together onscreen again.”

There is much speculation that Ranveer and Deepika may collaborate in Ayan Mukerji’s film “Brahmastra 2.” The pair previously collaborated on the sports drama 83, which was based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning Indian national cricket team, captained by Kapil Dev. The couple received a lot of love and adoration for their superb performances.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jeremy Renner recovers consciousness and begins talking after emergency surgery
Jeremy Renner recovers consciousness and begins talking after emergency surgery
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson spark reunion rumours at major royal gathering
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson spark reunion rumours at major royal gathering
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticised by Bethenny Frankel
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticised by Bethenny Frankel
As sci-fi thriller ‘1899’ gets shelved, twitteratti's express outrage
As sci-fi thriller ‘1899’ gets shelved, twitteratti's express outrage
Woman left in tears as she got surprised in an event she organised
Woman left in tears as she got surprised in an event she organised
In viral video a girl is seen lighting candle with its own smoke
In viral video a girl is seen lighting candle with its own smoke
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story