Ranveer Singh said he has a lot of respect for Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer and Deepika may collaborate in Ayan Mukerji’s next film “Brahmastra 2”.

Ranveer Singh said he has a lot of respect for Deepika Padukone at a recent event despite reports that they are divorcing.

Advertisement

Following a trending tweet that suggested everything is not well in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s marriage, reports of marital strife are circulating online.

Everyone was taken aback when a Twitter user by the name of Umair Sandhu wrote in a post that “everything is not okay” between Ranveer and Deepika.

Also Read Vikram Vedha will seem to maintain the winning trend after Brahmastra Vikram Vedha will join the ranks of Bollywood's biggest box office successes...

When four years of marriage, followers began to wonder if the couple was still partying after this post went viral online.

However, despite rumours of their separation, Ranveer’s latest comments about wifey Deepika at a FICCI Frames fast track 2022 event only serve to disprove these rumours and show how strong their relationship is.

The Simmba actor lavished Padukone with praise and said he has nothing but the highest regard for the degree of sincerity, authenticity, and finesse with which she approaches her art.

Advertisement

Following the success of their hit film 83, Deepika and Singh declared their wish to collaborate once more.

Advertisement

BREAKING ! Everything is not OK between #DeepikaPadukone & #RanveerSingh !!! — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 27, 2022

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan appears on Burj Khalifa once more Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh...

Advertisement

The 37-year-old actor was quoted saying, “Touchwood, we met and started dating in 2012, so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika. I have nothing but the utmost amount of respect for that kind of honesty, authenticity and fineness in the craft. I admire her hugely as an actor. I hope we get an opportunity to act together onscreen again.”

There is much speculation that Ranveer and Deepika may collaborate in Ayan Mukerji’s film “Brahmastra 2.” The pair previously collaborated on the sports drama 83, which was based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning Indian national cricket team, captained by Kapil Dev. The couple received a lot of love and adoration for their superb performances.