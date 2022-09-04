Ranveer Singh makes his first investment in SUGAR Cosmetics

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has joined SUGAR Cosmetics as its newest investor.

SUGAR Cosmetics is one of India’s top omnichannel beauty brands and a cult favourite among Gen Z and Millennial consumers.

SUGAR Cosmetics began in 2015 as a direct-to-consumer brand and soon expanded into offline trade in 2017.

Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has joined SUGAR Cosmetics as its newest investor. SUGAR Cosmetics is one of India’s top omnichannel beauty brands and a cult favourite among Gen Z and Millennial consumers. In particular among the Gen Z and millennial audiences in India, this partnership between the youth icon and one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands is anticipated to further solidify SUGAR’s status as a fan favourite and open up new channels for client acquisition.

Excited about this new partnership, Ranveer Singh added, “Defying the conventional has been embedded in my DNA and I take pride in partnering with a brand that believes in empowering women. I have admired SUGAR’s ability to build a tremendous fan-following over the years and I’m excited to be a part of this journey and help the brand achieve its mission of providing Indian women access to premium & quality makeup products specially formulated for them.”

Also Read Shehnaaz Gill reveals her reaction to Ranveer Singh’s nude pics Shehnaaz Gill blushed as she discussed her unique response to Ranveer's photo...

Commenting on the announcement, Vineeta Singh, Cofounder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics said, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ranveer to the SUGAR family. SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles and if someone shares the same DNA as ours, it is Ranveer! His personality of being bold, quirky, and vibrant makes the partnership a natural fit.”

“We are delighted to have Ranveer on board as we look forward to reinforcing our brand connect with consumers. He is undoubtedly one of the most popular youth icons in the country and his unstoppable and clutter-breaking personality fits very well with the brand ethos of SUGAR. This will help supercharge our growth trajectory as we continue scaling SUGAR aggressively to build it into a large and much-loved makeup & beauty brand” said Kaushik Mukherjee, Cofounder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics.

SUGAR Cosmetics began in 2015 as a direct-to-consumer brand and soon expanded into offline trade in 2017. The brand currently has a physical presence with 45,000+ retail contact points in 550+ locations and records yearly sales of more than INR 550+ Crores. With a wide range of popular items in its line-up, SUGAR has built a devoted following and seen a more than fourfold increase in sales in the previous three years. The company’s successful application of cutting-edge, impact-focused content marketing has assisted it in creating enduring emotional bonds with a variety of consumer cohorts.

Advertisement

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh, who is in the latest promo of Brahmastra? Can you guess, then? either Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan? Shah...

The $50 million Series D fundraise spearheaded by the Asia fund of L Catterton. The biggest global consumer-focused private equity company, is immediately followed by Ranveer Singh’s announcement of his investment. Numerous private equity funds expressed considerable interest in the expanded round, and current investors A91 Partners, Elevation Capital, and India Quotient continued to participate.