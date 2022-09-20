“I hadn’t really thought about the world of the movie or where it takes place. So, he fought to get me off the recon mission and let me go in Delhi University.

Ranveer Singh attended Delhi University for his first film Band Baaja Baaraat without exposing his name.

Ranveer Singh is a talented actor. He has perfected excellence, whether in Lootera or Bajirao Mastani. He works on little aspects as an actor, improving the film. Few know the actor’s path. Ranveer Singh attended Delhi University for his first film Band Baaja Baaraat without exposing his name.

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, who played Bittoo Sharma and Shruti Kakkar in the film, talked openly about working with the film’s creators in an interview with Yash Raj Films that aired on December 8, 2010.

Band Baaja Baaraat’s main actor talked about how he worked on the movie to learn about its world. He said, “One of the most fun parts of the process was making Bittoo Sharma look like a boy from Delhi. When Maneesh (director Maneesh Sharma) went to Delhi to look for filming locations, he fought hard to bring me along. Knowing that I’m actually from Bombay and that if I picked up the language of Delhi, it was only because I copied what I had seen and heard.”

“I hadn’t really thought about the world of the movie or where it takes place. So, he fought to get me off the recon mission and let me go in Delhi University. Ranveer Singh said in the interview, “He (Maneesh Sharma) told me to go and become a Delhi ka munda or don’t come back.”

The actor continued, “So, I spent a lot of time at Delhi University for about a week and met some really cool people there. They were so warm and friendly. I didn’t say I was an actor in Bombay. Instead, I said I was a college student in Bombay who was looking for a change. I used to hang out with them on campus and watch them while we ate bread pakoras.

For those who don’t know, Band Baaja Baaraat was made by Yash Raj Films and directed by Maneesh Sharma. Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma played the main roles in the movie, which came out on December 10, 2010.

Ranveer Singh’s next job will be in Rohit Shetty’s movie Cirkus. He also stars with Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.