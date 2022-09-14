The renowned director Jean-Luc Godard, widely regarded as the founder of French New Wave filmmaking, died on Tuesday night at the age of 91.

News Source According to a local newspaper and Reuters, the development was confirmed. Godard is renowned for his iconic films like “Breathless” and “Contempt,” which expanded the boundaries of cinema and gave it a new dimension.

The well-known director, who has since ascended to heaven, reportedly declared that “Cinema is the most beautiful lie in the world.” On Tuesday, September 13, just minutes after the news of Jean-Luc Godard’s passing broke, tributes from international leaders, fellow filmmakers, artists, and movie fans began to arrive.

French President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter and wrote in French to express his tributes. He described Godard as “the most iconoclastic of New Wave filmmakers, who had invented a resolutely modern, intensely free art. We are losing a national treasure, a look of genius.”