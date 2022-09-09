Ranveer Singh praises Tamannaah Bhatia’s bouncer character

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is now making waves for her next Madhur Bhandarkar-directed movie called “Babli Bouncer.”

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is now making waves for her next Madhur Bhandarkar-directed movie called “Babli Bouncer.” Her fans have been extremely excited ever since the movie’s trailer was revealed.

A recent event in Mumbai is where Tamannaah and Madhur met star Singh. Tamannaah also posted a video with Ranveer Singh and Madhur Bhandarkar to her Instagram account.

In the video, Ranveer hugged Tamannaah and Madhur, and can be heard saying, “Aaj main bahut protected feel kar raha hu kyuki meri Babli bouncer yaha hai aur wo meri puri tarah se hifasat karegi.”

Reacting to this Tamannaah said, “Puri jee jaan se hifasat karungi.”

Sharing the video, Tamannaah wrote, "Feeling just as protected, @ranveersingh. Thank you for the love you've given to #BabliBouncer! 💪🏼



#BabliBouncerOnHotstar on September 23rd ♥️ #SeeYouSoon#Reels #ReelsInstagram @imbhandarkarP. S. @ranveersingh just noticed… you're ruling over this grid! 😜"

Sahil Vaid, Abhishek Bajaj, Saurabh Shukla, and Supriya Shukla also had significant parts in “Babli Bouncer.” The OTT platform will make it available on September 23, 2022.