Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh praises Tamannaah Bhatia’s bouncer character

Ranveer Singh praises Tamannaah Bhatia’s bouncer character

Articles
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh praises Tamannaah Bhatia’s bouncer character

Ranveer Singh praises Tamannaah Bhatia’s bouncer character

Advertisement
  • Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is now making waves for her next Madhur Bhandarkar-directed movie called “Babli Bouncer.”
  • A recent event in Mumbai is where Tamannaah and Madhur met star Ranveer Singh.
  • Tamannaah also posted a video with Ranveer Singh and Madhur Bhandarkar to her Instagram account.
Advertisement

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is now making waves for her next Madhur Bhandarkar-directed movie called “Babli Bouncer.” Her fans have been extremely excited ever since the movie’s trailer was revealed.
A recent event in Mumbai is where Tamannaah and Madhur met star Singh. Tamannaah also posted a video with Ranveer Singh and Madhur Bhandarkar to her Instagram account.

Also Read

Personalized chopsticks for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Personalized chopsticks for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

The romance between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is the stuff of...

In the video, Ranveer hugged Tamannaah and Madhur, and can be heard saying, “Aaj main bahut protected feel kar raha hu kyuki meri Babli bouncer yaha hai aur wo meri puri tarah se hifasat karegi.”
Reacting to this Tamannaah said, “Puri jee jaan se hifasat karungi.”
Sharing the video, Tamannaah wrote, “Feeling just as protected, @ranveersingh. Thank you for the love you’ve given to #BabliBouncer! 💪🏼

Advertisement
#BabliBouncerOnHotstar on September 23rd ♥️ #SeeYouSoon
#Reels #ReelsInstagram @imbhandarkar
P. S. @ranveersingh just noticed… you’re ruling over this grid! 😜”
Check out the video here:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Advertisement

Also Read

Shehnaaz Gill praises Ranveer Singh’s controversial photoshoot
Shehnaaz Gill praises Ranveer Singh’s controversial photoshoot

Internet users have reacted differently to Shehnaaz Gill, a well-known Bigg Boss...

Sahil Vaid, Abhishek Bajaj, Saurabh Shukla, and Supriya Shukla also had significant parts in “Babli Bouncer.” The OTT platform will make it available on September 23, 2022.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story