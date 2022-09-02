Ranveer Singh reveals ‘nude photoshoot’ wasn’t for India

Ranveer Singh, a Bollywood actor, attracted a lot of attention when he posted on social media about his nude photoshoot for a foreign magazine.

While many people had positive things to say about the Bajirao Mastani hero’s photographs after they went viral, the actor also faced a great deal of trolling and hate.

Ranveer attracted attention after he took nude photos for Paper Magazine. A non-governmental organization (NGO) from the city filed an FIR alleging that Ranveer had offended the feelings of women generally and insulted their modesty by sharing naked pictures on social media.

The Ram Leela actor revealed that he had no idea that his naked photograph for Paper Magazine would cause such a stir. According to ETimes, he stated that he had not submitted the relevant photos.

“While he admitted to having uploaded a few pictures on social media, he denied uploading the picture which was stark. We are collecting technical evidence.”

Over two hours were spent questioning the Gully Boy actor. According to recent reports, he is alleged to have admitted to police that the photo shoot was not intended for India.