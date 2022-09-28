Ranveer Singh reviews Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra

Ranveer Singh is rumoured to play Dev in the second instalment of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

One of the actors rumoured to portray Dev in the second instalment of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part Two: Dev is Ranveer Singh. The Ram Leela actor was all praises for the spectacular fantasy spectacle that starred his best friend and actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor when launching FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022 in Mumbai.

Along with discussing Mukerji’s masterpiece, Ranveer made jokes on the changes the Indian film industry has seen, particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reviewing Brahmastra and emphasising how the landscape of the Indian Entertainment Industry has evolved, the Dil Dhadkane Do actor expressed why films mounted on a bigger canvas need to do justice to the audience’s expectations.

Ranveer shared, “I thoroughly enjoyed the Brahmastra experience, the ‘Astraverse’. It is a fantastic big-screen offering and something, unlike anything we’ve seen in Hindi cinema. I truly appreciate the efforts of my friends and putting that out there. There is now a very clear distinction between what is meant for the big screen. With the films releasing in theatres, it’s imperative to have big-screen appeal, visual spectacle, and scale, something you can’t really experience at home or then a community watch. It’s not the same when you’re sitting alone and watching at home on the couch… It’s a completely new landscape with the rise of new verticals.”

The brilliant actor emphasised how quickly the film industry is changing and how difficult it has been to keep up.

He expressed, “Media, as we know, is constantly fragmenting; audience’s attention spans are shrinking. We are seeing massive changes in entertainment consumption patterns and it is all in a crazy state of flux right now, it’s all changing. It feels like a weird time because it is all changing so fast that we can hardly keep up.”

The actor just wrapped up filming for Karan Johar’s outrageous romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside his co-star Alia Bhatt and a number of other well-known actors, like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

The actor also made a brief appearance in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’ second season, which teased a look into Karan Johar’s ambitious film’s making-of.

