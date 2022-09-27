Ranveer Singh says, ‘Brahmastra experience was wonderful’

Ranveer Singh is rumoured to be part of Brahmastra Part 2: Dev.

Ranveer said that he thoroughly enjoyed watching the big-screen spectacle which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The actor also spoke about the rapidly changing landscape of the Indian entertainment sector.

In response to seeing Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva in theatres, Ranveer Singh, who is said to feature in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev, shared his opinion. In addition to his wife Deepika Padukone making a surprise cameo, Ranveer revealed that he truly enjoyed witnessing the big-screen spectacular that starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the main characters. The actor also discussed the shifting film industry, which calls for whole new material in theatres.

Ranveer said, “I thoroughly enjoyed the Brahmastra experience, the ‘Astraverse’. It is a fantastic big-screen offering and something unlike anything we’ve seen in Hindi cinema. I truly appreciate the efforts of my friends and putting that out there. There is now a very clear distinction between what is meant for the big screen. With the films releasing in theatres, it’s imperative to have big-screen appeal, visual spectacle, scale, something you can’t really experience at home or then a community watch. It’s not the same when you’re sitting alone and watching at home on the couch… It’s a completely new landscape with the rise of new verticals.”

Ranveer also discussed how the Indian entertainment industry is currently undergoing fast change and growth. He said, “Media as we know is constantly fragmenting; audience’s attention spans are shrinking. We are seeing massive changes in entertainment consumption patterns and it is all in a crazy state of flux right now, it’s all changing. It feels like a weird time because it is all changing so fast that we can hardly keep up.”

