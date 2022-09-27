Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh says, ‘Brahmastra experience was wonderful’

Ranveer Singh says, ‘Brahmastra experience was wonderful’

Articles
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh says, ‘Brahmastra experience was wonderful’

Ranveer Singh says, ‘Brahmastra experience was wonderful’

Advertisement
  • Ranveer Singh is rumoured to be part of Brahmastra Part 2: Dev.
  • Ranveer said that he thoroughly enjoyed watching the big-screen spectacle which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
  • The actor also spoke about the rapidly changing landscape of the Indian entertainment sector.
Advertisement

In response to seeing Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva in theatres, Ranveer Singh, who is said to feature in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev, shared his opinion. In addition to his wife Deepika Padukone making a surprise cameo, Ranveer revealed that he truly enjoyed witnessing the big-screen spectacular that starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the main characters. The actor also discussed the shifting film industry, which calls for whole new material in theatres.

Ranveer said, “I thoroughly enjoyed the Brahmastra experience, the ‘Astraverse’. It is a fantastic big-screen offering and something unlike anything we’ve seen in Hindi cinema. I truly appreciate the efforts of my friends and putting that out there. There is now a very clear distinction between what is meant for the big screen. With the films releasing in theatres, it’s imperative to have big-screen appeal, visual spectacle, scale, something you can’t really experience at home or then a community watch. It’s not the same when you’re sitting alone and watching at home on the couch… It’s a completely new landscape with the rise of new verticals.”

Ranveer also discussed how the Indian entertainment industry is currently undergoing fast change and growth. He said, “Media as we know is constantly fragmenting; audience’s attention spans are shrinking. We are seeing massive changes in entertainment consumption patterns and it is all in a crazy state of flux right now, it’s all changing. It feels like a weird time because it is all changing so fast that we can hardly keep up.”

Also Read

Potential cast members for ‘Don 3’ include Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh
Potential cast members for ‘Don 3’ include Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh were rumoured to have...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story