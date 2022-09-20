Ranveer Singh is one of India’s best performers, and he continues to gain viewers with films like Bajirao Mastani,

Ranveer Singh is one of India’s best performers, and he continues to gain viewers with films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, and 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In addition to his acting talent, he’s highly enthusiastic and brings life to everything he does and every event he attends. The actor filmed the season 12 finale today. The actor released additional BTS images.

Ranveer’s black leather jacket was slick. He wore sunglasses and a silver chain. He revealed behind-the-scenes photographs from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 finale on Instagram, where the Cirkus crew came to promote the Christmas 2022 release. Bajirao Mastani star posted selfies with Rohit Shetty and Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra. He also uploaded a selfie with his Cirkus co-stars. The actor had fun with the film’s cast. Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde participated.

The most recent film that Ranveer Singh appeared in to be shown in theatres was Yash Raj Film’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In addition, he appeared for a limited time in the second season of Dharmatic’s show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Cirkus, which is directed by Rohit Shetty and for which marketing began three months in advance, is the film in which he will be seen next.

