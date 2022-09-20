Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Ranveer Singh shares Team Cirkus photos with Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Rohit Shetty
Ranveer Singh shares Team Cirkus photos with Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Rohit Shetty

Ranveer Singh shares Team Cirkus photos with Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Rohit Shetty

Articles
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh shares Team Cirkus photos with Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Rohit Shetty

Ranveer Singh shares Team Cirkus photos with Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Rohit Shetty

Advertisement
  • Ranveer Singh is one of India’s best performers, and he continues to gain viewers with films like Bajirao Mastani,
  • He revealed behind-the-scenes photographs from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 finale on Instagram.
  • Bajirao Mastani star posted selfies with Rohit Shetty and Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra.
Advertisement

Ranveer Singh is one of India’s best performers, and he continues to gain viewers with films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, and 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In addition to his acting talent, he’s highly enthusiastic and brings life to everything he does and every event he attends. The actor filmed the season 12 finale today. The actor released additional BTS images.

Ranveer’s black leather jacket was slick. He wore sunglasses and a silver chain. He revealed behind-the-scenes photographs from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 finale on Instagram, where the Cirkus crew came to promote the Christmas 2022 release. Bajirao Mastani star posted selfies with Rohit Shetty and Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra. He also uploaded a selfie with his Cirkus co-stars. The actor had fun with the film’s cast. Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde participated.

ranveer singh

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh

The most recent film that Ranveer Singh appeared in to be shown in theatres was Yash Raj Film’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In addition, he appeared for a limited time in the second season of Dharmatic’s show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Cirkus, which is directed by Rohit Shetty and for which marketing began three months in advance, is the film in which he will be seen next.

Advertisement

Also Read

Ranveer Singh met DU students on campus without revealing his identity
Ranveer Singh met DU students on campus without revealing his identity

"I hadn't really thought about the world of the movie or where...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Andrew Tate: Slams Twitch users saying they're Clowns
Andrew Tate: Slams Twitch users saying they're Clowns
Top 10 Bollywood actresses that left their mark in 2022
Top 10 Bollywood actresses that left their mark in 2022
Khushhal Khan's Wehshi drama last episode reviews
Khushhal Khan's Wehshi drama last episode reviews
Ayesha Omar looks glamorous in her new photoshoot
Ayesha Omar looks glamorous in her new photoshoot
Seo In Young and her fiance to get married soon, details
Seo In Young and her fiance to get married soon, details
Top 10 Bollywood actors that dominated Box office in 2022
Top 10 Bollywood actors that dominated Box office in 2022
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story