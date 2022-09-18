Advertisement
Ranvir Shorey’s father and filmmaker KD Shorey passes away

Articles
  • The legendary filmmaker and Bollywood actor Krishan Dev Shorey passed away yesterday, according to Ranvir Shorey.
  • He said that Krishan Dev Shorey, who was 92 years old, passed away quietly on Friday night.
  • In a tearful tweet, Ranvir Shorey spoke to his adored father Krishan Dev Shorey as his “biggest source of inspiration and protection.”
The legendary filmmaker and Bollywood actor Krishan Dev Shorey passed away yesterday, according to Ranvir Shorey. Ranvir Shorey posted a photo of his father on his social media accounts on Saturday afternoon along with the sad news of his father’s passing. He said that Krishan Dev Shorey, who was 92 years old, passed away quietly on Friday night.

In a tearful tweet, Ranvir Shorey spoke to his adored father Krishan Dev Shorey as his “biggest source of inspiration and protection.” Ranvir also mentioned in his eulogy that he passed away with his loved ones at his side. At the ripe old age of 92, my dear father Krishan Dev Shorey passed away peacefully last night in the company of his children and grandchildren. He leaves behind many fans and beautiful memories. My biggest source of safety and inspiration is gone,” stated Ranvir.

Condolences poured in shortly after the actor wrote on Twitter. “Deepest condolences @RanvirShorey,” commented Neha Dhupia. Manish Mundra, a filmmaker, tweeted, “Sending you love and strength.” Heartfelt Condolences to Ranvir, KayKay Menon tweeted.

@RanvirShorey Amen, Shanti! Sadgati!” while Gajraj Rao expressed sympathy by sending emojis of a folded hand. Raj Nayak, a television producer, tweeted: “Sorry for your loss, Ranvir. May he rest in peace, his soul.

Filmmaker Krishan Dev Shorey was the father of Ranvir Shorey. He was the director of the 1988 movie Maha-Yuddh, which starred Paresh Rawal, Mukesh Khanna, Kader Khan, and Gulshan Grover. In the 1970s and 1980s, he also produced movies including Zinda Dil, Be-Reham, and Bad Aur Badnaam.

