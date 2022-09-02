Advertisement
Rapper Kanye West announce death of sportswear brand’s CEO

  • Rapper Kanye West announce the death of the sportswear brand’s CEO.
  • Celebrity continues to shock the world as seen by the posting and subsequent deletion of a phoney New York Times article.
  • Article stated Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted had ‘died’ at the age of 60.
Rapper Kanye West once again fabricated a phoney newspaper front page in order to announce the ‘death’ of the CEO of a sportswear company.

The 45-year-old celebrity continues to shock the world as seen by the posting and subsequent deletion of a phoney New York Times article that stated Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted had ‘died’ at the age of 60.

I’m not here to be liked, so if you don’t like it, leave, wrote Kim Kardashian’s ex in the caption. Just a few weeks before, after Adidas introduced their Adilette slides, he criticized Kasper for “blatantly mimicking” his Yeezy slides.

Kasper, who began working for Adidas in 2016, reportedly received word this week that he would be departing the business in 2023.

Later, he shared it with the phrase, “God loves Us,” and it is still visible on his Instagram page.

Early in August, Kanye published another fictitious NY Times front page declaring the breakup of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s romance.

Kanye West has admitted to having a strange porn addiction
Kanye West admits to a strange porn obsession in a social media...

