Rapper Kanye West once again deleted his Instagram post

Rapper Kanye West has once again deleted his Instagram post.

He is no longer followed on the photo and video-sharing app by Kim Kardashian and her sisters.

Kanye has over 17 million followers on the Facebook-owned app currently.

Advertisement

Rapper Kanye West once more erased the majority of his postings after his outbursts on Instagram.

Only one post, with a photo of his kids and a comment about how he “protected his brand” that they would eventually inherit, is visible on the rapper’s Instagram page.

Kanye has previously erased posts on his Instagram. Following his attack on Pete Davidson, who was dating Kim Kardashian, the rapper removed all of his posts.

He is no longer followed on the photo and video-sharing app by Kim Kardashian and her sisters. Kris Jenner is the only celebrity family member to follow Kanye West on Instagram.

Kanye has over 17 million followers on the Facebook-owned app currently.

Also Read Courteney Cox slammed Kanye West for thinking ‘Friends’ wasn’t funny Courteney Cox responded to Kanye West's criticism of Friends. The rapper trashed...