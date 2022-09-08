Rashi Mal on composure in the waiting period of Bollywood

Rashi Mal has learned to avoid getting frustrated by the industry’s waiting period.

Rashi Mal, who had her acting debut in 2018 in the Kajol-starring movie “Helicopter Eela,” has learned to avoid getting frustrated by the industry’s waiting period. The upcoming blockbuster movie “Brahmastra,” starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy, is one that helped her realise that.

She says, “Waiting is a part of what we do. You need a lot of patience not just for the release but to find the next project that you think you align with and that will take you to the next level in your career. Besides, no one saw the pandemic coming. Everything got pushed and stalled. The whole world was on hold. Eventually, it worked for the film as the filmmakers wanted to give the film the best, including the VFX, which took a long time.”

The actress, however, wasn’t waiting around. She shares, “There was a lot of other stuff that I was doing. I had two other projects that were released in the middle. I also released my own music and launched a podcast. So, I was busy as I had enough to keep my hands full.”

Along with learning how to work the camera with celebrities like Ranbir and Alia, Rashi also picked up the skill of being composed on a set. which is frequently chaotic and unpredictable. She recalls, “I have shot with Ranbir and Alia. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a stint with Mr. Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan. But it was interesting to watch Ranbir and Alia on the set. One of the things that I learnt from them was composure. The waiting in between shots because lights are being changed and the sounds, can get to you. Generally, the conditions are far from ideal on the set and it can get irritating. But these two were just so composed through it all. Alia, in particular, was so collected. Ranbir would joke around a lot. Both of them had their own way of dealing with it and they did it with grace.”

Rashi is unconcerned by the boycott movements on social media that the Hindi cinema industry has recently been subjected to. “We have absolutely zero control over this,” she says, adding, “All we can do is do our job and hope that we made something that people enjoy watching and stay with them. It’s unfortunate that people don’t see the art as it is. To paint that with one stroke and include everyone in it, is kind of unfair. But I guess people are angry right now because of a multitude of reasons that are much bigger than just the art. It will ride out and it will tide over. Movies are not going anywhere… cinema is not going anywhere… art is not going anywhere. It’s what we live for. People are entitled to their choice but eventually, the movie will find its way.”