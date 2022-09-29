Rashmika Mandanna is known for her dance in Saami Saami from the movie Pushpa.

Her hook step in the song has gained popularity among Bollywood stars.

Rashmika wrote a lengthy and exaggerated “Crazy” response to the video of her dancing.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna Saami Saami song from Pushpa is very popular even today, The song is 2021 release Pushpa: The Rise .

Regarded favourably for her dance in the hit song Saami Saami, Rashmika Mandanna. Her hook step in the dance quickly gained popularity. Anyone who hears this song, from the average individual to Bollywood stars, adores it.

Last night, Salman Khan attended an award event, and throughout this celebrity-filled evening, several stars captured the eye of the spectators on the red carpet.

Also Read Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to part ways, amid separation rumours Ranveer Singh said he has a lot of respect for Deepika Padukone....

Salman Khan eventually took the stage. The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul. Salman Khan arrived to present Rashmika Mandanna with her prize while dancing to the movie’s theme song.

On his song Sami Sami, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted dancing. The online video is becoming more popular.

Advertisement

Earlier, a number of videos that demonstrated people performing the traditional Garba dance during Navratri while using the Saami Saami step were shared online.

Advertisement

In one of these videos, the dancers can be seen practising not only Saami Saami but also Srivalli, another song from the movie with Allu Arjun. Rashmika wrote a lengthy and exaggerated “Crazy” response to the video.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan appears on Burj Khalifa once more Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh...

Pushpa: The Rise stars Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil in addition to Allu Arjun, who played the titular sandalwood smuggler. Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel, is currently being made.

In the movie, Rashmika will repeat her role. The movie is anticipated to come out either in late 2018 or early 2023.

In terms of her professional life, Rashmika Mandanna will star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her first Hindi film, Goodbye. On October 7, the Vikas Bahl movie will be released, and Rashmika has been busy promoting it lately.

Mission Majnu, Animal, and Varisu, all starring Sidharth Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor, are other upcoming projects for the actor.

Advertisement