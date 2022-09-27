Rashmika Mandanna celebrates Navratri in Mumbai

Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most well-known and loved actresses in Indian movies in recent years.

Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most well-known and loved actresses in Indian movies in recent years. She is about to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie Goodbye, where she will be starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The movie will come out in theatres on October 7, and Rashmika has been busy promoting it in Mumbai, which she calls “the dream city.” In the middle of all this, she celebrated Navratri in the city tonight with Dandiya queen Falguni Pathak.

Rashmika posted an Instagram story of herself with Falguni Pathak. Dear Comrade actress donned a blue-and-pink indo-western outfit. It’s crowded behind them. Rashmika and Falguni smiled and waved for the camera. Rashmika posted a photo of the queen and her lovers in Mumbai. @falgunipathak12, happy Navratri!”

The Goodbye trailer came out recently and looks good. The movie demonstrates how every family has ups and downs, turmoil, drama, and love. Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan also star. Balaji Motion Pictures and Good Co. Goodbye opens Oct. 7, 2022.

