Rashmika Mandanna to star with Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3?

Aashiqui 3’s producers have not yet decided on an actress, and a statement was also made to the media.

However, sources claim that the top candidates to play the main lady opposite Kartik Aaryan are Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Later this year, the musical spectacle is expected to begin performances.

It’s noteworthy to note that Deepika’s name has already come up frequently in connection with previous films starring Kartik Aaryan. However, no firm action has taken place as of yet. It will be intriguing to see if Shraddha Kapoor returns to the franchise because she played the key role alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in Aashiqui 2. Kriti Sanon was also mentioned in other publications, however sources have not corroborated this.

However, Rashmika and Kartik just filmed a commercial for a chocolate company. And spectators have said that their relationship is adorable. It will be intriguing to see if their partnership is selected for Aashiqui 3’s final cast.

Aashiqui 3 is being directed by Anurag Basu, who collaborated with the Bhatts on Gangster and a few other films as well. It will now be interesting to watch what kind of love story he writes for contemporary audiences. People in the know think that Basu and his team will face greater challenges as a result of Mahesh Bhatt’s absence from the project.