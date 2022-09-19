Back-to-back nonsensical battles in the Tamasha Ghar are the most recent highlight of the programme.

Viewers enraged by Rauf Lala’s behaviour.

He insulted Humaira and claimed that she wasn’t deserving of the title of lady.

Advertisement

Television show Tamasha is modelled around the Big Boss format. Back-to-back nonsensical battles in the Tamasha Ghar are the most recent highlight of the programme. All of the candidates are currently making conscious efforts to tease each other and act inappropriately. Team Reviewit noted in a previous post that viewers don’t seem to find Rauf Lala to be one of the more popular participants. Even though he was unpopular, he was nevertheless saved and appointed minister. He turned harsher and started fighting in the home after that ministry.

When he and Humaira were fighting yesterday, he told her to go since she wasn’t deserving of the title “get out from here you are not worthy to be called a woman – Aurat Kehlaney key qabil nhi ho tum.”

The public was already upset with Rauf Lala, and viewers agreed that he should be removed from the Tamasha Ghar as soon as possible. However, this did not occur, and Rauf Lala was saved before being put up for voting. The behaviour of Lala has today’s viewers enraged, especially when he insulted Humaira and claimed that she wasn’t deserving of the title of lady.

The viewers were deeply offended by Lala’s comment, and they immediately began criticising Rauf Lala. There are many negative comments on Rauf Lala on the official Tamasha YouTube channel. In addition to this, practically every viewer is criticising Rauf Lala and insisting that he should be fired. They claim Adnan Siddiqui outright lied to protect Lala.

Advertisement

Also Read Participants & Public Reaction to Tamasha Ghar’s Major Eliminations Tamasha is a popular reality show which has been gaining sound viewership....