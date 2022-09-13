Raveena Tandon reacts to John Oliver’s hilarious take on Kohinoor

John Oliver made light of Britain’s unwillingness to return the Kohinoor diamond to India in an old video that Raveena Tandon shared on Twitter.

During the coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, discussions on the Kohinoor diamond have become popular on social media.

Users have posted their thoughts on the British empire and some have even shared memes about stealing the gem back.

On Tuesday, John Oliver made light of Britain’s unwillingness to return the Kohinoor diamond to India in an old video that Raveena Tandon shared on Twitter. During the coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, discussions on the Kohinoor diamond have become popular on social media. Users have posted their thoughts on the British empire and some have even shared memes about stealing the gem back. Now, comedian and political commentator John Oliver has tweeted a funny video about the Kohinoor diamond, calling it “simply great,” according to Raveena Tandon.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver included a section about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the UK earlier in 2015. The host claimed that the Kohinoor diamond had been “taken” from India and was now perched on a “elegant head sofa” (he gestured at a picture of the British throne) in the video. The Royal Trust Collection claims that the late Queen Elizabeth II also wore it for her 1953 coronation.

John Oliver had joked about Britain’s refusal to give the diamond back to India, and shared that the response of the British government was like, “I understand that you want the diamond, but the thing is that we have the diamond, you don’t and we’re going to keep having it forever. So, in summary, finders keepers, go **** yourself. Cheerio (bye).”

Taking a dig at the British and their tendency to ‘steal’ artifacts from its former colonies, John Oliver had ended the video by saying, “The entire British Museum is an active crime scene.” Raveena tweeted his clip and wrote, “Just fantastic! His punchline, ‘The entire British museum should be declared an active crime scene!’” She also added laughing emojis to her tweet.

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week, some Indians demanded that the British government hand up items acquired by the old British Empire, including the Kohinoor diamond, one of the most famous gems in the world and a piece of the British crown jewels. At a recent red carpet event, even actor Taapsee Pannu was asked to express her opinions on the Kohinoor diamond.