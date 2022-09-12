Ray J is “worried” for his children after current shocking tape feud

Ray J shared an emotional post about the consequences of the current dispute.

The 41-year-old entertainer took the Instagram, and issued a 40-minute video.

Ray J shared a profound post about the results of the ongoing debate with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner in regards to the notorious 2007 shocking tape that was supposedly spilled to the public over 10 years prior.

In a troubling online entertainment post-Saturday night, the Raycon organizer, 41, composed,

‘My. Soul hurts – but God is working this out!!! – I get emotional bc I love my kids and I care about what rhey think and feel about me in their life!! –

‘It kills me to think that they would keep this inhumane, no love or value of other emotions or families! – You thought you won it all!! – But you are about to lose.’

In a sensation interview in May, Ray J guaranteed the notorious close tape was ‘released like an album’ by Kim herself.’

He additionally attacked his previous sweetheart and her mom, asserting they re-lighted the debate to increment evaluations on their ongoing unscripted TV drama The Kardashians.

Ray J, whose legitimate name is William Beam Norwood, Jr, has shared reports he endorsed during that time, guaranteeing the Kardashian family authority was behind the whole plan and that they made three distinct tapes.

The separated from father of two offers girl Tune, four, and child Epik, two, with his ex Princess Love.

