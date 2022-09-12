Ray J makes a statement about Kris Jenner on a scandalous tape

Jenner worked on getting the tape ready for release, according to Ray J.

The Raycon founder, 41, said that Kim’s mother and manager Jenner, 66, watched the three tapes.

Kardashian’s handwriting was on the contract with the film company.

Ray J has made a few stunning disclosures about Kris Jenner’s part in delivering the personal tapes he shot with Kim Kardashian for the arrival of the 2007 film Kim Kardashian, Whiz.

The Raycon pioneer, 41, said that Kim’s mom and director Jenner, 66, watched the three tapes and chose to deliver one which was taken shots at a retreat in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Ray J, whose genuine name is William Beam Norwood Jr., said that two of the motion pictures were shot in Cabo San Lucas, and one was recorded in St Nick Barbara, California.

In a stunner interview in May, Ray J guaranteed the notorious close tape was ‘released like an album’ by Kim herself.’

In an Instagram Live clasp that drawn out 44 minutes, Ray J said that Jenner dealt with setting up the tape for delivery and that Kim was in the know on all phases of the deal.

He proceeded to add that Kardashian’s penmanship was on the agreement with the film organization depicting the scandalous tapes.

Jenner at last picked one of the tapes recorded in Cabo San Lucas in view of which made Kardashian look the best, Ray J said.

Nonetheless, Jenner has kept any association in the delivery from getting the tape, which helped the family’s prominent, ultimately prompting uncommon outcome truly television, and clearing the way toward its advertising realm.

