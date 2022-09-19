Reema Khan talks about Khalil ur Rehman Qamar’s controversies

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is well known for his outspoken opinions and remarks regarding women.

A writer is the heart and soul of a script; they create a tale, make it lovable and relevant, and enable viewers to empathise with the people they see on screen. However, despite being the most significant aspect of the tale depicted on screen, authors in Pakistan have rarely received the recognition they deserve, with a few exceptions. Umera Ahmed, Hashim Nadeem, and of course Khalil ur Rehman Qamar are a few authors whose names draw readers in.

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is well renowned for his writing, his profound conversation, and the way he captivates everyone’s emotions, but there is one thing he is even more well known for: his outspoken opinions and remarks regarding women, including numerous A-list actors. He has become infamous in the field as a result, and any news channel will invite him on to boost ratings for shows focusing on women. Many influential people in the industry, like actress Reema Khan, are friends with Khalil ur Rehman.

Regarding the controversy surrounding Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, Reema Khan voiced her opinion. He was termed a “bar-bola” by her. She claimed that although he has a kind heart and occasionally has very nasty comments, most of them should just be ignored and people should pay more attention to his articles.

