Reese Witherspoon looks stunning in a gorgeous blue coat

Reese Witherspoon was seen jumping into character for The Morning Show in New York City.

Looked gorgeous in a long blue coat while holding a serious expression on her face.

Charming actress Reese Witherspoon is a favorite among her followers, because of her endearing nature and great acting abilities.

The versatile actress, who recently became a fashion icon in some eye-catching photos, was seen on Tuesday night in New York City getting into character to shoot a few dramatic night sequences for the series The Morning Show.

The 46-year-old Friends veteran looked stunning while portraying Bradley Jackson on set, carrying a serious expression on her face in a long blue coat.

After receiving consistent praise from critics since its 2019 debut, the Apple TV+ series just finished filming its third season last month in August.

In a long, vivid blue coat that hung past her knees, the Legally Blonde star was observed filming a few brief sequences on a soggy street.

She slid into a pair of silver heels to complete her look and carried a baby blue clutch purse in the crook of her arm.

Later that evening, Reese was seen filming a another scenario in which she was observing a little billboard sign that alternated between her and Jennifer Aniston’s characters.

Billy Crudup and Julianna Marguiles, among other great actors, are featured on The Morning Show. Jon Hamm, a former cast member of Mad Men, will become a series regular on the acclaimed programme.

According to IMDB, the show’s premise is based on ‘the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual.’

Reese admitted to Variety that real-life headlines and incidents are depicted in the show when talking about landing a prominent part in The Morning Show.

