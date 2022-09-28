Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reese Witherspoon looks stunning in a gorgeous blue coat

Reese Witherspoon looks stunning in a gorgeous blue coat

Articles
Advertisement
Reese Witherspoon looks stunning in a gorgeous blue coat

Reese Witherspoon looks stunning in a gorgeous blue coat

Advertisement
  • Reese Witherspoon was seen jumping into character for The Morning Show in New York City.
  •  Looked gorgeous in a long blue coat while holding a serious expression on her face.

Charming actress Reese Witherspoon is a favorite among her followers, because of her endearing nature and great acting abilities.

Advertisement

The versatile actress, who recently became a fashion icon in some eye-catching photos, was seen on Tuesday night in New York City getting into character to shoot a few dramatic night sequences for the series The Morning Show.

The 46-year-old Friends veteran looked stunning while portraying Bradley Jackson on set, carrying a serious expression on her face in a long blue coat.

After receiving consistent praise from critics since its 2019 debut, the Apple TV+ series just finished filming its third season last month in August.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

Advertisement

In a long, vivid blue coat that hung past her knees, the Legally Blonde star was observed filming a few brief sequences on a soggy street.

She slid into a pair of silver heels to complete her look and carried a baby blue clutch purse in the crook of her arm.

Later that evening, Reese was seen filming a another scenario in which she was observing a little billboard sign that alternated between her and Jennifer Aniston’s characters.

Advertisement

Billy Crudup and Julianna Marguiles, among other great actors, are featured on The Morning Show. Jon Hamm, a former cast member of Mad Men, will become a series regular on the acclaimed programme.

According to IMDB, the show’s premise is based on ‘the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual.’

Reese admitted to Variety that real-life headlines and incidents are depicted in the show when talking about landing a prominent part in The Morning Show.

Also Read

Reese Witherspoon posts a photo of “beautiful three generations”
Reese Witherspoon posts a photo of “beautiful three generations”

Reese Witherspoon delighted her millions of fans with an adorable family photo....

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back'
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story