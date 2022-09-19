Advertisement
Edition: English
Reese Witherspoon posts a photo of "beautiful three generations"

Articles
  • Reese Witherspoon delighted her millions of fans with an adorable family photo.
  • Lookalike mother Betty, 73, and doppelganger daughter Ava, 23, posed for the snap.
  • The Legally Blonde star has managed to garner massive likes on social media.
Reese Witherspoon has millions of followers that were charmed by a cute family portrait, and she has so far amassed a sizable following on social media.

Reese posted a picture of her and her lookalike mother Betty, 73, and lookalike daughter Ava, 23, enjoying Sunday brunch on Instagram.

The Legally Blonde actress looked stunning in the picture, sporting a traditional white shirt and wearing her hair in thick waves while grinning widely.

Her mother Betty, a labour and delivery nurse, also smiled warmly in the picture, displaying her young features and contagious smile.

Ava looked stunning in a white strappy top with two French braids in her hair.

Reese’s fans swarmed to the comments section to rave over the trio as they posed for the family photo.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

‘Love this crew’, one said, and “Love this so much!” echoed another.

A third wrote:’So stunning all 3 generations!’ and a fourth wrote: “Y’all are literally lovely.”

Another follower simply wrote, “Spectacular,” while another said, “What a great photo!”

The article was written just after Reese celebrated her “favourite” daughter’s birthday earlier this month.

In honour of her 23rd birthday, the actress sent a heartfelt message to her oldest daughter Ava.

Reese, who has a daughter named Ava, 48, with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe, posted a picture of the mother-daughter lookalikes smiling in front of a beach sunset.

