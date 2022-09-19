Reese Witherspoon posts a photo of “beautiful three generations”

Reese Witherspoon delighted her millions of fans with an adorable family photo.

Lookalike mother Betty, 73, and doppelganger daughter Ava, 23, posed for the snap.

The Legally Blonde star has managed to garner massive likes on social media.

Reese Witherspoon has millions of followers that were charmed by a cute family portrait, and she has so far amassed a sizable following on social media.

Reese posted a picture of her and her lookalike mother Betty, 73, and lookalike daughter Ava, 23, enjoying Sunday brunch on Instagram.

The Legally Blonde actress looked stunning in the picture, sporting a traditional white shirt and wearing her hair in thick waves while grinning widely.

Her mother Betty, a labour and delivery nurse, also smiled warmly in the picture, displaying her young features and contagious smile.

Ava looked stunning in a white strappy top with two French braids in her hair.

Reese’s fans swarmed to the comments section to rave over the trio as they posed for the family photo.

‘Love this crew’, one said, and “Love this so much!” echoed another.

A third wrote:’So stunning all 3 generations!’ and a fourth wrote: “Y’all are literally lovely.”

Another follower simply wrote, “Spectacular,” while another said, “What a great photo!”

The article was written just after Reese celebrated her “favourite” daughter’s birthday earlier this month.

In honour of her 23rd birthday, the actress sent a heartfelt message to her oldest daughter Ava.

Reese, who has a daughter named Ava, 48, with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe, posted a picture of the mother-daughter lookalikes smiling in front of a beach sunset.

