Following their attempted return, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently discovered that they were completely shut out of the US.

This startling revelation was made by an insider to The Spectator via royal commentator Kara Kennedy.

The source continued, “The main reason for their exclusion is that organizers are aware that all media focus would be on them and detract from the celebration or the event.”

Ms. Kennedy continued by explaining that Meghan and Harry were not invited because of their “ability to contribute.”

You and your spouse can purchase a mansion in the appropriate zip code, hang out with the right people, and say the right things at the right charity events, but that doesn’t make you a Hollywood power couple, she said, admitting earlier.

Today’s stars must have more than just name recognition. It requires charm, commitment, and charisma. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just don’t have it, despite their best efforts. This is something that Hollywood is beginning to recognize, as well as Britain.

