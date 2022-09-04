Report: Prince Harry’s ‘nuclear’ book has left him ‘cold feet’

Prince Harry has ‘cold feet’ over the impending publication.

This assertion was made by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

Harry might find himself stuck between a rock.

Advertisement

According to reports, Prince Harry has “had cold feet” over the impending publication of his “nuclear proportions” biography.

This assertion was made by royal commentator Daniela Elser in an article.

The difficulty is that if this is the case, Harry might find himself stuck between a rock and an extremely difficult check with seven zeros at the end.

On the one hand, providing a number of juicy disclosures and insider knowledge about the House of Windsor is certain to propel this book to the top of the New York Times bestseller list and put the executives at Penguin Random House in a very happy mood.

“The publishing giant will require tens of millions of people to rush out and eagerly buy the autobiography for which readers need something absolutely extraordinary” in order to even have a remote chance of recovering the Duke’s staggeringly big advance.

However, given that such a move may wind up being the last nail in the coffin of Harry’s relationship with the royal family, it would be quite natural if the 37 year old might be hesitant of truly pantsing his family.

Advertisement

Before coming to a conclusion, she added, “It’s difficult to see how Harry writing a book that is in fact a real tell-all will do anything other than crush what little Palace goodwill is left towards the renegade Sussex’s.”

Also Read Meghan needs Prince Harry to make people aware of her fame Meghan Markle uses Prince Harry as prized possession in her podcast. This...