Reservations for “The Legend of Maula Jatt” to start on Friday

The Legend of Maula Jatt, which was Pakistan’s most-anticipated movie after the pandemic, is finally coming out on October 13 in leading theatres all over the country. People can start buying tickets in advance on Friday, September 30, at 7 p.m.

The movie will also come out at the same time in the UAE, Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other places. The premiere of The Legend of Maula Jatt has already sold out at Norway’s largest movie theatre.

The movie is coming out after its creators won a long legal battle for it. Its promoters recently posted on social media that the Sindh Censor board had given the movie a clean bill of health. The producers will be able to get similar certificates from other regional boards if they have the coveted clearance certificate.

The movie will be shown locally by Nadeem Mandviwalla of Mandviwalla Entertainment. The filmmakers have teamed up with Geo Films as their presenting partner. On the other hand, MovieGoers Entertainment will send it all over the world.

The talented Ammara Hikmat worked with Encylomedia and Lashari Films in association with AAA Motion Pictures to make the movie. It was directed by Bilal Lashri and produced by Ammara Hikmat.

For this expensive movie, Lashari chose some of the best actors and actresses, like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, and Gohar Rasheed.

The Legend of Maula att is said to be a “hard reboot” of the 1979 classic Maula Jatt, which means that it was remade with VFX skills at an international level. Maula Jatt and his rival Noori Natt are at the centre of the story.

