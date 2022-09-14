Resham apologizes for her recent act which draws more criticism

Resham wins hearts as she took a step with enthusiasm to clean Pakistan

Popular for her good deeds and philanthropic activities, actress Resham. Additionally, she organizes lavish feasts for the worthy individuals practically every Holy Month. The actress is currently engaged in flood relief efforts.

In addition to that, she also shared a video of herself feeding sea creatures by dumping food into a river, which is fantastic because the actor’s main goal was to supply food for fish and other aquatic life.

“I was merely offering sadqah,” Resham wrote.

The veteran actress made an apology blaming the blunder on her contracting COVID-19.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 twice, and I happen to be absent minded because of that,” Resham told a local news outlet.

Advertisement

However, the 53-year-old claps back at netizen for their “selective outrage”. She states that there are bigger issues to deal with instead of focusing on her little gaffe.

“I admit to having made a mistake by throwing the plastic,” Resham said. “But women are being raped everyday, and violence against women is on an uncanny rise, yet they’re all blinded by a piece of plastic.”

The senior Lollywood actress is also angry with the public for creating such a stir over the incident that it has eclipsed her philanthropic efforts in the Charsadda neighbourhood.

“I have been in Charsadda district, quietly helping thousands of affectees in the calamity hit district, but of course, people are only trolling me instead of focusing on the positive.”

Resham’s statement hasn’t gone over well with internet users. Many people believe she shouldn’t use rape victims as leverage in her defence. Many would rather that she merely accept responsibility for her error than to assign blame.