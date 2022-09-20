Resham renews her spirit with another act of kindness

Resham renews her spirit with another act of kindness

Articles
Advertisement
Resham renews her spirit with another act of kindness

Resham renewing her spirit with another act of kindness

Advertisement

Resham, a veteran Lollywood actress, was recently trending on Twitter for the wrong reasons. She was seen feeding local sea life from the top of a bridge. And in doing so, she mistakenly threw out the plastic utensils, wrappers, and polythene bags.

Following that, netizens chastised her for being misinformed and labeled it a criminal act. She later apologized twice on her social media accounts, but the audience couldn’t get over it.

In response to that disrespectful conduct, she got back on the road and performed an act of goodwill, sharing a video in which she is seen cleaning the roadside and collecting up all the debris.

She once again publicly apologized in the caption and vowed to be a better human being.

Advertisement

Check out the video!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story