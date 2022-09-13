Resham under backlash for her recent charity act

Articles
Popular for her good deeds and philanthropic activities, actress Resham. Additionally, she organizes lavish feasts for the worthy individuals practically every Holy Month. The actress is currently engaged in flood relief efforts.

In addition to that, she also shared a video of herself feeding sea creatures by dumping food into a river, which is fantastic because the actor’s main goal was to supply food for fish and other aquatic life.

Fans, however, are not delighted with her minor error when feeding the creatures. The general population thought she was being kind by feeding the animals, but she was also dropping plastic bags into the water, which is quite dangerous for the animals because it may be ingested by any of them.

