Resham released a video of herself picking up rubbish to atone for her prior error.

The Naagin star was mocked online for throwing plastic and meat in flood water.

She has since issued two formal apologies for her actions.

Veteran actor Resham released a video of herself picking up rubbish to atone for her prior error after she was mocked online for throwing plastic and meat in flood water.

The severe criticism Resham received ended up being a “steep learning curve” for her. The actor sought to make amends in a more concrete way after issuing two formal apologies.

The Naagin star posted another video on Instagram in which she is seen picking up trash off the ground and writing a moving message.

“The last few days have been a steep learning curve for me and I want to thank everyone, especially my well-wishers, who sought to guide me and correct me, using kindness and love, instead of condemnation for the sake of personal clout,” her caption began with some context behind what informed her “litter cleaning initiative.”

She went on to say that she hoped her efforts would comfort her followers. “Since Pakistan is our home, it is only reasonable that we maintain its cleanliness. What better way to show this than with an example? I took part in a litter-cleaning campaign in the hopes that it may help ease whatever pain I may have unintentionally caused you and our people. Let’s make Pakistan more hospitable and clean. I’m sending you my very best wishes. This marks a fresh start for myself and for everyone.

The Lollywood actress had uploaded an apology video for dumping plastic wrappers into the pond after feeding fish after receiving harsh criticism.

On her journey to Charsadda, Resham is seen in the aforementioned video dumping meat, bread, and plastic rubbish into a river. The star has received a tonne of criticism online for her conduct.

