Reynolds and Blake planned their kid after he had a polyp removed

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively planned their 4th kid after he had a polyp removed

Articles
  •  Ryan Reynolds’ “possibly life-threatening” polyp was removed,
  • he and Blake Lively made the decision to have another child.
  • The actor from The Simple Favour came to the realisation that they wanted to “slow down” and concentrate on their family life.
Ryan Reynolds’ “possibly life-threatening” polyp was removed, he and Blake Lively made the decision to have another child.

He and the actor from The Simple Favour came to the realisation that they wanted to “slow down” and concentrate on their family life after the Adam Project star’s colonoscopy dilemma.

“This was a huge wake-up call for him,” an insider close to Reynold told Hollywood Life. “After Ryan’s colonoscopy crisis, Ryan and Blake both just realized that they wanted to slow down and enjoy what they have built together.”

“That is when they decided that now was the time to have another child. They are putting their health, marriage, and family before anything in life. Everything else comes second to that.

“Ryan was so focused on his massive career and perfect family that he was not even thinking about his own personal health.

The actor played a superhero in the Daredevil films, which made him realize that “he was not a superhero in real life. Without his health, nothing else in life would be possible,” another insider said.

“Blake is already an incredibly healthy woman and that made her even more hyperaware of her overall health.

“Neither one of them take even one day for granted and they are both so blessed to be having another baby,” the insider noted.

The Age of Adaline star surprised the world with the announcement of her fourth pregnancy with hubby during the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

Next Story